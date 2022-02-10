Three Cowboys make All - SLC preseason list

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the start of the season just over a week away, the McNeese Cowboy baseball team had three players selected to the 2022 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference baseball teams. The league announced Wednesday that Payton Harden, Tre’ Obregon, and Julian Gonzales were named the Pokes representatives. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Ready®.

Redshirt junior outfielder Payton Harden and redshirt senior DH Tre’ Obregon were automatic selections to the first team while redshirt senior outfielder Julian Gonzales was named to the second team.

Payton Harden (Atascocita, Texas), who was the primary leadoff hitter, was a third-team all-conference selection and was selected to the all-tournament team last season. He ranked second on the team and in the conference with 81 hits, that number ties him for ninth all-time on the McNeese single-season hit total. He hit .321 and led the league with 59 runs scored. He drove in 26 runs, stole 16 bases, recorded 12 doubles, and three triples. He ranked third on the team with 102 total bases. He hit his first career home run, a three-run blast against SLU (4/2).

Tre’ Obregon (Sallisaw, Okla.) was a second-team all-conference selection last season at the DH position. He finished the season hitting .321 with two home runs, with 34 runs batted in, 10 doubles, and two triples. He posted 15 multi-hit and 9 multi-RBI games. He carried an 11-game hit streak from 2/27-3/21. He was hitting exactly .400 through the first two months of the season on April 10 before missing some time.

Julian Gonzales (Sulphur, La.) is coming off a season in which he was recognized as the best defensive left fielder in the conference. Gonzales, whose next start will be career start no. 100, hit .268 last year with six home runs and 22 runs batted in. He led the team with 19 stolen bases and was third on the team with three triples. He recorded 14 multi-hit games and had a .990 fielding percentage.

Southland preseason all-conference teams are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted. Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason teams and may be elevated to higher teams based on available positions.

The 2021 Southland Baseball Preseason Poll will be announced on Thursday.

McNeese will open the season Feb. 18-20 when they host Stony Brook.

