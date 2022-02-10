Testimony begins in Jason Lee Lopez trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Testimony is underway in the trial of Jason Lee Lopez, accused of second-degree murder, racketeering allegedly involving the distribution of meth, money laundering, and other crimes.

Lopez was allegedly a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas - a criminal gang that was allegedly working with the Bandidos to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2017, Lopez was allegedly a debt collector for a man named Boyd “Lurch” Haygood, whom prosecutors say was a high-level drug distributor.

Haygood and Lopez allegedly brought 22-year-old Dustin Hammons from the Houston area to Starks and shot him 10 times - in part because he allegedly knew too much about another killing.

As prosecutors began laying out their case, jurors were shown photos of Hammons’ body, which was discovered by a man cutting grass for the police jury in August 2017.

The defense attorney spoke to jurors reminding them Lopez is innocent unless proven guilty, and he predicts the state will fail to prove Lopez guilty of second-degree murder or a racketeering conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.