SWLA Credit Union hosting free tax clinic, financial counseling, blood drive to celebrate ‘grand reopening’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana Credit Union is holding several free public events in February to commemorate the completed rebuilding of its Ryan Street branch.

The scheduled events are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Food trucks selling lunch at all branches; new member drive

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 12 p.m. - Free virtual tax clinic with United Way VITA tax experts, via Zoom

Thursday, Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m. - Ribbon cutting at 4056 Ryan St.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Chamber/Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance Business After Hours at Ryan Street branch

Friday, Feb. 18 - Registration for free financial counseling

Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Blood drives at all locations.

Southwest Louisiana Credit Union’s other locations are at 2255 McNeese St. in Lake Charles and 101 N. Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur.

More information about these events is available on the credit union’s website and Facebook page.

