SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2022.

Taurel Dwayne McMichael, 62, Sulphur: Theft over $25,000; burglary.

Brittany Amanda Malone, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Brannon Deon Braxton, 42, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Brandy Lee Whatley, 43, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no inspection sticker on vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Anthony James Nalbone, 40, Slidell: Probation violation.

Briana Mikal Disnuke, 25, Lake Charles: Arson; possession of a Schedule IV drug; driving on divided highways; failure to signal while turning; must have motor vehicle liability; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Joshua Joseph Baronet, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jennifer Lynn Stewart, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Todd Lynn Ziegler Jr., 30, Sulphur: Child endangerment; contempt of court.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; trespassing.

Angella Kay Redmond, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Kenneth Wayne Brady, 34, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Jonathan Creig Gallo, 28, Winnie, TX: Out of state detainer.

Demacus Nathaniel Reed, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Brennon Kane Pete, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Frank Adkins, 34, Kountze, TX: Out of state detainer.

Ronald Dean Hastings Jr., 54, Sulphur: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Richard Lynn Fuselier, 54, Lake Charles: Trespassing; assault.

Kenneth Bryant Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

