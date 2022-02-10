50/50 Thursdays
Police: Suspect in Welsh shooting in custody following short standoff

By Andrea Robinson and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A man shot out in the open, in the middle of the day in Welsh, the suspect in custody following a short standoff in Jennings, authorities said.

The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of Welsh Street, took place around 12:40 p.m., according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

“I was in the house watching the tv and heard 10-12 rounds and we went to the window and saw the guys running and one laying by the tree,” neighbor Shandon Simon-Pete said.

When officers arrived, several men brought out a man with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, Crochet said.

“When I first seen him and I seen him move his head and that was a big relief that no one died,” Simon-Pete said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Crochet.

“We believe the shooting happened outside,” Crochet said. “We’ve found numerous shell casing to believe that.”

The main suspect fled to Jennings where there was a brief stand off with the Jennings police according to Chief Danny Semmes, who said the suspect eventually surrendered. At last word, several people are being questioned by police, and a motive is not yet known.

“It could be anything but there’s always been a feud between Jennings and Welsh. It could be that or something they haven’t discovered yet,” Crochet said.

Police believe there’s no longer a threat to the area but neighbors are disappointed the incident escalated to this level of violence.

“It makes me nervous for everyone because they walk out on the side walk with their kids or whatever. If you gonna do it, do it where nobody is around where nobody is going to get hit. Don’t do it at all, really,” Simon-Pete said.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is still being investigated as is what may have led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call lead investigator Det. Guillory, 337-734-2626.

