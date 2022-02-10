Panorama Music House plans to partially reopen in time for Mardi Gras

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known restaurant and music venue that was pummeled by Hurricane Laura could partially reopen within weeks.

The owners of Panorama Music House are sharing their ambitious plans for the next few weeks.

“We have things in the new renovation that you’re not gonna see anywhere between Houston and New Orleans,” said co-owner Jay Ecker.

Co-owners Ecker and Frankie Randazzo refuse to give up on their business on Broad Street.

Hurricane Laura blew into Lake Charles a little over a year after Panorama Music House opened, taking out its roof.

Then hurricane Delta left the inside soaking wet.

Determined to get the business back on its feet, the co-owners also had to contend with the pandemic as they tried to have repairs done.

“With the renovations, which were major renovations to the whole front of the building - to add onto that as far as contractors being able to get the subs that they need and have them here on a timely basis, I’m sure COVID had something to do with that,” said Ecker.

Ecker said they’ve taken a positive approach to the setbacks.

“We chose to look at it as an opportunity instead of a road block, and by having that attitude, I think it made a huge difference in our recovery,” Ecker said.

He said they are down to the last couple weeks of constructions and cleaning, with a strong chance of opening the lower level for Mardi Gras.

“If you’re gonna be downtown for Mardi Gras then you need to stop by Panoramic Music House,” Ecker said.

Once the roof with outdoor dining is completed, it will be the first of its kind in Southwest Louisiana, and they believe it will draw great crowds for Mardi Gras.

