LSU ending mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is dropping its mask mandate for students and staff at the university starting Monday, Feb. 14.

Officials said due to the drop in COVID cases on campus and around the region, they are scaling back some of the COVID protocols.

Starting Monday, masks will no longer be required but they are still encouraged.

The university added that classes can resume in person if they were virtual due to COVID.

Below is the letter sent out by LSU president William Tate IV:

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students, Due to decreasing COVID case rates both on campus and in the Baton Rouge area, effective Monday, Feb. 14, all classes will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog. In addition, effective Feb. 14, masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors, but are still encouraged. N95 and KN95 masks provide the best protection. We would like to thank all of you for your diligence and cooperation that has allowed us to get to this point. Please continue to follow LSU’s Spring COVID protocols. For the latest information about LSU’s pandemic response, visit the LSU COVID Roadmap site.

