Jazz Fest 2022: See the complete daily music lineup

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced the daily music schedule for the first festival since 2019 and launched single-day ticket sales for the event scheduled from April 29 – May 1 and May 5 – 8 at the Fair Grounds.

Jazz Fest producers unveiled its entire music lineup, including blues, gospel, traditional and contemporary jazz, Cajun, zydeco, Mardi Gras Indians, brass bands, and social aid and pleasure clubs.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu headline this year’s event.

Many of the big names in this year’s lineup were already signed on to perform in 2021 before the rise in COVID-19 cases canceled the event.

Since the initial announcement, R&B legend Charlie Wilson has been also added to the lineup and will perform on Sunday, May 1, Jazz Fest producers said.

Other acts scheduled to perform include The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs and Irma Thomas, among others.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to host the first-ever October Jazz Fest in 2021 were unsuccessful after the Delta variant surge forced organizers to cancel the festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.

See the complete daily music lineup here.

Early-bird single-day advanced tickets cost $75 through Feb. 23 and advance tickets cost $80 through April 28. Jazz Fest daily tickets purchased at the gate cost $90 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 10.

“Locals Thursday” returns allowing Louisiana residents to purchase $50 tickets at the gate on May 5. Festival-goers must present a valid ID, with up to two admissions per resident.

Festival-goers can also purchase early-bird three-day first-weekend passes for $210 through Feb. 23 or advance weekend passes for $225. Four-day, second-weekend passes are available for $260, at the early-bird rate through Feb. 23, or $275 at the advance ticket rate, while supplies last.

Single-day tickets, general admission 3-day weekend passes, VIP packages, and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com.

Trying to plan your ticket purchases? Here’s the complete day-by-day lineup for Jazz Fest 2022:

Friday, April 29

Lionel Richie, Death Cab for Cutie, Third World, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100″ (A James Brown Tribute), PJ Morton, The War And Treaty, Doug Kershaw, Arturo Sandoval, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Boyfriend, Sweet Crude, Leyla McCalla, Bombino (of Niger), Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr, Royal Teeth, Dawn Richard, Partners-N-Crime, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Eric Lindell & the Golden Twilight Orchestra, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Kizaba, Virginia Aires, Astral Project, Rosie Ledet and the Zydeco Playboys, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with guests TK Hulin and Johnnie Allan, Quiana Lynell, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, High Steppers Brass Band, Marlon Jordan, Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band, Paulin Brothers Brass Band, Sweet Cecilia, Naughty Professor, The Johnny Sansone Band, 79rs Gang Music Group, Ronnie Lamarque, The City of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir, NOLA Reggae featuring Renard Poché, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, Lilli Lewis, Baby Boyz Brass Band, The John Mahoney Big Band featuring Brian Blade, Aurora Nealand presents The Monocle, Golden Sioux, Black Flame Hunters, Wild Apaches, and Wild Mohicans Mardi Gras Indians, The Jelly Sisters, Michael Skinkus and Moyuba, Jamie Lynn Vessels, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, The Legendary Rocks Of Harmony, Grupo Sensacion Nola, Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band, The Betty Shirley Band, Michael Juan Nunez, Tribute to Jabbo Smith featuring Jamil Sharif, Pow Wows with Native Nations Intertribal, Kid Simmons’ Local International Allstars, Go Getters, Keep n It Real, and We Are One Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Ladies of Unity, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Free Spirit Brass Band, Love Your Own Noise, New Wave Brass Band, Donald Harrison Jr.’s New Orleans Music Interns, Donald Lewis Jr., Akia Nevills, AJ Loria, The Jones Sisters, Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, ISL Circus Arts Kids, KID smART Student Showcase, Burke Riley Cajun Quintet, Uptown Swingers and Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Young Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians.

Saturday, April 30

The Who, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, José Feliciano, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Cyril Neville, Tab Benoit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, The Soul Rebels, Lakou Mizik (of Haiti), Asleep at the Wheel, James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Mia X, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Bonerama, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, The Cookers featuring Billy Harper, Eddie Henderson, Donald Harrison Jr., David Weiss, George Cables, Cecil McBee and Billy Hart, David Shaw, Germaine Bazzle, Trumpet Mafia, Kristin Diable & The City, John “Papa” Gros, Charmaine Neville Band, Luther Kent and Trickbag, Walter Wolfman Washington Trio, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes, Mem Shannon & the Membership, Water Seed, J & The Causeways, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Gregg Stafford’s Jazz Hounds, Higher Heights Reggae, Lulu and the Broadsides, Billy Iuso, Mid-City Aces, Big Chief Walter Cook & The Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, Tribute to Bessie Smith featuring Meschiya Lake, Jolynda “Kiki” Chapman, and Barbara Shorts with Lars Edegran, The New Orleans Guitar Masters: John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson, and Cranston Clements, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, David L. Harris, Jason Neville FunkySoul Band, Kim Carson and the Real Deal, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir, The Palm Court Jazz Band, Tim Laughlin, Pow Wows with Native Nations Intertribal, Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders, Leo Jackson & The Melody Clouds, Otis Wimberly Sr. & the Wimberly Family Gospel Singers, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Esther Rose, Big Chief Walter Cook presents Queens of the Indian Nation, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Dayna Kurtz and Robert Maché, Gina Forsyth and Friends, Jessica Harvey and The Difference, Pastor Terry Gullage & Kingdom Sound, Lady Tambourine, Valley of Silent Men, Single Ladies, Single Men, Sisters of Change, and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Washitaw Nation, Young Cherokee, and Wild Red Flame Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Tulane BAM Ensemble, Dancing Grounds Youth Showcase, The RRAAMS, Versailles Lion Dance Team, Westbank Steppers, Devastation, Nine Times, and Original Nine Times Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, The Showers, Voices of Peter Claver, Young Guardians of the Flame and Congo Kids, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, The Knockaz Brass Band, Black Hawk Hunters and Apache Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section and Muggivan School of Irish Dance.

Sunday, May 1

Foo Fighters, The Avett Brothers, Randy Newman, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Anders Osborne, The New Orleans Classic Recording Revue featuring Clarence “Frogman” Henry, The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson with Bobby Cure & The Poppa Stoppas, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Charlie Wilson, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Hot 8 Brass Band, Cowboy Mouth, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Voice of the Wetlands Allstars, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart featuring Carmen Bradford, Deacon John, Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Savoy Family Cajun Band, Kathy Taylor, Pine Leaf Boys, Maggie Koerner, Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers, Zachary Richard, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Las Cafeteras, Son Rompe Pera (of Mexico), Rumba Buena, Cha Wa, Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Road Show, Tribute to George Lewis featuring Tommy Sancton, Sammy Rimington, and Dr. Michael White, The Revelers, Alexey Marti, Treme Brass Band, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, Caesar Brothers FunkBox, In Memory of Ellis Marsalis’ by the Ellis Marsalis Band featuring David Torkanowsky, Oscar Rossignoli, Shea Pierre, Jesse McBride and special guest Jason Marsalis, SOUL Brass Band, Spencer Bohren Remembered featuring Dave Malone, André Bohren, Paul Sanchez, Alex McMurray, Jim McCormick, David Pomerleau, Aurora Nealand, and John Magnie, George French & the New Orleans Storyville Jazz Band, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, Johnny Sansone, Furious Five, Big Steppers, and Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Black Magic Drumline, New Orleans Spiritualettes, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Lynn Drury, Marc Stone, Rich Collins, Eden Brent, Rick Trolsen’s Neslorchestra, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Debbie Davis with Josh Paxton, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, Vivaz!, Pow Wows with Native Nations Intertribal, Neo-Tokyo 2020, Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, Tyronne G. Foster and the Arc Singers, Big 6 Brass Band, Jacye & dem, Franklin Avenue Music Ministry, UNO Jazz Allstars, Mestre Curtis Pierre “The Samba Man” with the Samba Kids, The Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, 21st Century Brass Band, Kim Che’re, Val & Love Alive, Shining Star Hunters, Uptown Warriors, and Young Brave Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, New Generation, New Look, and First Division Rollers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Brazos Huval’s Student Showcase, Black Foot Hunters and Ninth Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, All for One Brass Band, Divine Ladies, Dumaine Street Gang, and Family Ties Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and Eulenspeigel Puppet Theatre.

Thursday, May 5

Luke Combs, Billy Strings, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Marcia Ball, Playing For Change Band, Wayne Toups, Amanda Shaw, Banu Gibson, Kermit Ruffins and The BBQ Swingers, The Daiquiri Queens, The Pfister Sisters’ Tribute to The Andrews Sisters, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s Tribute to Dave Bartholomew with guests Elvis Costello and Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, Bettye LaVette, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Jimmy Hall, Ranky Tanky, Le’Andria Johnson, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, New Orleans Suspects, Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler, The Iguanas, Mariachi Jalisco, Jonathon Long, Mr. Sipp, Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors, Cheyenne, Black Mohawk, and Young Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, Women of Class, Lady Prince of Wales, Men of Class, VIP Ladies, and Original Four Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Pow Wows with Black Lodge Singers, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Herlin Riley, Nigel Hall, Joe Krown & Jason Ricci featuring Walter Wolfman Washington, Tony Dagradi & Down Time, Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, Blodie’s Jazz Jam, The Rayo Brothers, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Treces del Sur Latin Music Band, Lawrence Sieberth’s VooDooTek, Libby Rae Watson and the HooDoo Men, Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Mikayla Braun, Daria & The Hip Drops, Troy Turner’s Blues Band, DinosAurchestra, Pardon My French!, Davis Rogan, Paky Saavedra’s Quartet, Claude Bryant and The AllStars, Ever More Nest, Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs, Micaela y Fiesta Flamenca, Joy Clark, Da Truth Brass Band, Keyla Richardson, OperaCréole, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Mass Choir, Joanna Hale-McGill, Xavier University Jazz Ensemble, Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Pastor Mitchell J. Stevens, One Mind Brass Band, The Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, The Trio Plus One, Big Dog Brass Band, New Orleans Council on Aging Community Choir, Kat Walker Jazz Band: Scat with Ms. Kat, New Orleans Dance Collective and Capoeira New Orleans.

Friday, May 6

The Black Crowes, Ludacris, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Boz Scaggs, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tribute to Art and Charles Neville with the funky Meters and Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band featuring Cyril Neville, Chris Isaak, Big Freedia, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, The Cowsills, Sonny Landreth, Cimafunk (of Cuba), The Campbell Brothers, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Leo Nocentelli, Tribute to Lil Buck Sinegal featuring Sonny Landreth, CC Adcock and Lee Allen Zeno, Adonis Rose and The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring Gabrielle Cavassa & Philip Manuel: Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Tommy Malone, Davell Crawford, Kinfolk Brass Band, Erica Falls, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, James Rivers Movement, Flow Tribe, Midnite Disturbers, The Zion Harmonizers, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Tommy McLain + CC Adcock, Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein featuring Howard Alden, Randy Brecker, Anat Cohen, Jay Leonhart, Lewis Nash, Christian Sands, and Lew Tabackin, Stanton Moore, Leah Chase, Wild Tchoupitoulas, Buffalo Hunters, and Black Feathers Mardi Gras Indians, Wendell Brunious All Stars, Stooges Brass Band, D’Batiste Fathers and Sons featuring Russell, Jamal, Ryan, David R., Damon J. Batiste, and Special Guest of African Diaspora, Pow Wows with Black Lodge Singers, Louis Armstrong’s Allstars Tribute with Charlie Halloran, Uncle Nef featuring Shannon Powell and Darren Hoffman, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, The Tropicales, New Orleans Jazz Vipers, Steve Pistorius: A Tribute to The New Orleans Rhythm Kings, The Johnson Extension, Boudreaux Family of Feathers, Panorama Jazz Band, Spy Boy J & Thee Storm Mardi Gras Indians, Les Freres Michot, Tonia Scott and the Anointed Voices, J. Monque’D Blues Band, New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir, Feufollet, Kerry Grombacher, Julio y Cesar Band, James Martin Band, Lane Mack, Patrice Fisher and Arpa with special guests from Cuba, ‘Remembering George Wein’ with the Newport All-Stars and Ashley Kahn, Papo y Son Mandao, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Black Seminoles, 7th Ward Creole Hunters, and Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians, Jackson Square Allstars Brass Band, Shades of Praise New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound, Audrey Ferguson & The Voices of Distinction, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, Dr. Ben Redwine Trio, Lady & Men Rollers, Original Big Seven, The Perfect Gentlemen, and Scene Boosters Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, New Generation Brass Band, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, Grayhawk - Southeastern Native American Stories and Songs, Sylvia Yancy-Davis, James Linden Hogg, Square Dance NOLA, David & Roselyn & Arlee and Young Audiences of Louisiana Performing Arts Showcase.

Saturday, May 7

Stevie Nicks, Erykah Badu, Lauren Daigle, Melissa Etheridge, The Revivalists, David Sanborn, Rickie Lee Jones, Shovels & Rope, Rebirth Brass Band, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Samantha Fish, Davell Crawford’s Tribute to James Booker, Dottie Peoples, John Boutté, Rory Block, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Puss N Boots, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Jazz Funeral for Art and Charles Neville with Smitty Dee’s Brass Band, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Seratones, William Prince, Creole String Beans, Dr. Michael White’s Original Liberty Jazz Band with Thais Clark and Maynard Chatters, Andrew Duhon, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, Jason Marsalis, Jeremy Davenport, Lena Prima, The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars, Pell, Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Shannon McNally, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Kenny Neal, Preservation Brass, Mia Borders, Bruce Daigrepoint Band, Pow Wows with Black Lodge Singers, Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Bill Kirchen, Javier Olondo and AsheSon, Jesse McBride Big Band, Seva Venet Celebration of New Orleans Banjo, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Black Magic Drumline, Marina Orchestra, Original Pigeon Town Steppers, Men Buckjumpers, Undefeated Divas & Gents, and The Sudan Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Matt Lemmler presents “New Orleans in Stride”, Jambalaya Cajun Band, Cedric Watson et Bijou Créole, Pretty Young Eagles, Young Magnolias, and Wild Squatoulas Mardi Gras Indians, Free Agents Brass Band, Caren Green, Michael Ward & Sons, Jonté Mayon, Electrifying Crown Seekers, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, Big Chief Bird & The Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazzy Jags, Revolution and Good Fellas Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Praise Delegation Choir, Connie & Dwight Fitch with St. Raymond and St. Leo the Great Music Ministry, Creole Osceola Black Masking Indians, Pastor Jai Reed, Terry Huval & Sons, Lady Tambourine, Da Souljas Brass Band, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Creative Arts Momentum with The Crooked Vines, Christian Unity Baptist Church Youth Choir, Stephen Foster’s Foster Family Programs, Calliope Puppets and Kai Knight’s Silhouette Dance Ensemble.

Sunday, May 8

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Willie Nelson & Family, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kool & The Gang, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Lukas Nelson & POTR, The Radiators, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Tribute to Dr. John with special guests Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary, Ivan Neville, Davell Crawford, John Boutté, and John “Papa” Gros, Honey Island Swamp Band, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Nicholas Payton, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Gregg Stafford & His Young Tuxedo Brass Band, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Glen David Andrews Orchestra, The Davell Crawford Singers “The Tribute”, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers and Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Yvette Landry & the Jukes, The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers, Mike Clark, and Donald Harrison Jr., Alex McMurray and His Band, Chris Thomas King, Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, Tuba Skinny, TBC Brass Band, DJ Captain Charles, New Birth Brass Band, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo’s Groove, Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, Bamboula 2000, Pow Wows with Black Lodge Singers, Helen Gillet, Phillip Manuel, MoFess, Muévelo, T’Monde Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Bon Bon Vivant, Tom McDermott & Aurora Nealand, Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, New Breed Brass Band, Michael Doucet avec Lâcher Prise featuring Sarah Quintana and Chad Viator, Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants, Mahmoud Chouki, The Baby Dolls of New Orleans, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Susan Cowsill & Russ Broussard (SCRB), Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Ken “Afro” Williams & Friends, Amina Figarova Sextet, Khari Allen Lee plays the Music of Grover Washington, Comanche Hunters and Monogram Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Johnette Downing and Scott Billington, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation, Algiers Warriors, Mohawk Hunters, and Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, Arrianne Keelen, Pastor Cynthia Girtley Lassiter, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Glenn Hartman and the Earthtones, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Arthur and Friends Community Choir, E’Dana, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, Sporty’s Brass Band, Culu Children’s Traditional African Dance Company and Stiltwalkers, Old & Nu Fellas and Original CTC Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, The Bester Gospel Singers, Dynamic Smooth Family of Slidell and Brasshearts Brass Band.

