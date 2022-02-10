50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gavin Dugas to wear the coveted No. 8 for LSU baseball

LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas (No. 6)
LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas (No. 6)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outfielder Gavin Dugas is next to wear the coveted No. 8 jersey for LSU baseball for the upcoming season. The LSU baseball team released a video with the announcement with former Tiger great Mikie Mahtook, who started the tradition, narrating the video.

The honor to wear No. 8 is given each season to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program. Mason Katz, Alex Bregman, Jake Fraley, Cole Freeman, Antoine Duplantis, Daniel Cabrera and Matthew Beck have each worn the No. 8 since Mahtook.

Last season, Dugas started 63 games for the Tigers and led the team in home runs with 19, and was the Southeastern Conference leader in RBI with 66. He was second on the team in doubles with 13 and collected 65 hits while hitting for .295. He was named the 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional Most Valuable Player.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the...
Alabama adds former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to staff
Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Burrow surprises high school coach with Super Bowl tickets
McNeese Softball
Cowgirls gearing up for game one vs Texas Southern