FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog possible tonight, remaining sunny and warm for Friday

Nice evening for a walk (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another beautiful afternoon across the areas a sunshine remains abundant and temperatures continue to warm with many locations reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Our warmer weather will continue to end the week, but we may have to deal with fog to start off Friday before we switch our attention to a cold front arriving for the weekend.

Another chilly night ahead with fog potential (KPLC)

For those with evening plans the weather won’t be of any concern as skies remain clear other than a few passing clouds from time to time, but temperatures will cool slowly much like last evening. Something we will have to watch for through the overnight is fog beginning to develop as temperatures and dew points get close together once again and that could lead to some reduced visibility to start off Friday morning. Temperatures look to be rather chilly once again with lows back into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s so make sure to grab the jacket or coat before heading off to work and school. Much like the last few days however the afternoon will be a marvelous one as highs manage to reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s once more. Southerly winds continue to bring moisture back to the area slowly and that will mean slightly humid conditions for both Friday and early Saturday ahead of our approaching cold front.

Temperatures remain warm through Friday, cooler for weekend (KPLC)

The weekend looks to be a tale of two days as we stay a little warmer for Saturday as highs reach the lower to middle 60′s and a lot of that will depend on the speed of the front. If it arrives faster and in the morning hours highs will be a little cooler and vice versa if it arrives later we could warm a little more. Regardless the day doesn’t look to be a washout as rain chances remain very low with the better opportunity across northern Louisiana. We will also watch for temperatures to drop into Sunday morning with lows back into the lower and middle 30′s, so that could lead to a light freeze and frost potential. Sunday will be much cooler and breezy but staying on the dry side with plenty of sunshine as highs only reach the middle to upper 50′s. Have no fear though if you like warmer weather as we see the return of the 60′s to start next week and then we look to be close to 70 by the middle of next week.

Cold front brings a few showers and colder temperatures for weekend (KPLC)

High pressure will build in quickly for Sunday and to start next week, which will keep our weather nice and quiet with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see our afternoons remaining warm with upper 60′s close to 70 through Thursday before yet again our temperatures take a bit of a dive thanks to a cold front. Unlike the one we see this weekend this front looks to be a little stronger bringing showers and storms to the area. The question remains how much rain and the exact timing, but those details will become clearer as we move closer with time. For now continue to enjoy the wonderful weather ahead as sunshine sticks around and so do the warmer afternoons.

Temperatures cool into the weekend, before warming next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

