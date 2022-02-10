50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weather to end the week; weekend cold front brings little to no rain Saturday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Areas of fog this morning give way to sunshine and very pleasant afternoon temperatures. Highs today around 70. We repeat this again on Friday with cool morning temperatures and areas of fog giving way to another afternoon in the 70s. A cold front moves in by Saturday evening with little to no rain but does drop temperatures quite a bit by Sunday. No measurable rain in the forecast until the second half of next week.

