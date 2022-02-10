50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
(Source: Westlake Chemical)
Power restored at Westlake Chemical South
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US