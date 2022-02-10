Employees working to find cause of power failure at Westlake Chemical South

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Plant employees are working to identify the cause of a power failure at Westlake Chemical’s South plant Thursday morning.

Power was lost to the entire site, spokesman Joe Andrepont said.

There is no offsite impact, Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, said.

As a precaution, workers and contractors were asked to go to their designated assembly points.

Westlake Chemical South - which is the old Axiall location - was the site of an explosion just over two weeks ago.

