DeQuincy’s lumber mill back in business

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The first loads of lumber went out for sale Wednesday, Feb. 9 from Dequincy’s lumber mill under the mill’s new ownership.

In May of 2020, Georgia Pacific announced they’d be idling the mill, causing nearly 200 employees to be laid off, but in July of 2021, Interfor became the new owners of the Dequincy Lumber Mill.

Truckloads of lumber rolled out as the first of Interfor’s production, and the company celebrated and held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the event.

“We have reached this moment in time where we celebrate the fruits of our labor,” Marty Rector, mill manager, said. “Ladies and gentlemen, teammates, distinguished guest, member of the press, I give you the first loads of lumber from Interfor’s DeQuincy Division Lumber.”

Rector has been through all the stages, including the idling state and new operations that brought the lumber facility to fruition.

“So, we estimate that we’ll end up, eventually, putting 200 million feet out of this mill,” Vice President of Southern Operations Nick Ausman said.

Ausman said the first load going out for sale in DeQuincy is a turning point for the company’s “rapid growth” strategy.

“I get an opportunity to walk through the mill and talk to each of the employees, and there’s just tremendous pride in what they’re doing here today. And you just can’t replicate that,” Ausman said.

Since the mill has come back under the new company, over 125 jobs have been brought back to the area - with many of the employees being rehired to work at the same facility that was previously owned by Georgia Pacific.

