50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CPSB launches virtual program for advanced high school courses

(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has launched a new Virtual Instruction Program (V.I.P.) that offers enrollment in advanced courses for high school students.

V.I.P. provides all Calcasieu Parish high schools with a diverse selection of classes including dual enrollment courses through SOWELA Technical Community College.

Students will take the classes at their school but the teachers for the advanced class will be teaching virtually from another location.

“The virtual learning component of education here in Calcasieu has grown tremendously over the last few years,” says CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. “The addition of this virtual program at the high school level helps us equip students for not only a successful high school career but a successful career beyond their years with us. Opportunities available through this new endeavor will provide offerings to our high school students, regardless of the school they attend, in excess of anything that’s ever been available before now.”

Included in V.I.P. are a Biomedical Pathway and an Engineering STEM Pathway, 16 new dual enrollment courses through SOWELA, and additional high school offerings. With the addition of these courses, over 2,200 new seats are available to students.

These classes can boost student’s GPA and allow them to earn course credits that transfer over to Louisiana universities.

“The educational landscape is constantly evolving,” said Dr. Doug DeVillier, V.I.P. Coordinator. “If we want our students to remain successful, we must learn to change with it. A virtual setting has become second nature in the world around us. Adapting to new demands is the key to our success. We are excited about the opportunities that V.I.P. is going to offer our CPSB students.”

Similarly, the program that will be run at the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning will include three different groups of classes with different eligibility requirements.

Students can speak with their school counselor to learn more about the program.

Schedule requests for the next school year are due by April 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene
A homicide suspect was shot and killed Thursday morning, according to NOPD.
22-year-old homicide suspect shot, killed by officers serving warrant in New Orleans
(Source: Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana)
2022 Mardi Gras Events
In May of 2020, Georgia Pacific announced they’d be idling the mill, causing nearly 200...
DeQuincy’s lumber mill back in business