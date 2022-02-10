CPSB launches virtual program for advanced high school courses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has launched a new Virtual Instruction Program (V.I.P.) that offers enrollment in advanced courses for high school students.

V.I.P. provides all Calcasieu Parish high schools with a diverse selection of classes including dual enrollment courses through SOWELA Technical Community College.

Students will take the classes at their school but the teachers for the advanced class will be teaching virtually from another location.

“The virtual learning component of education here in Calcasieu has grown tremendously over the last few years,” says CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. “The addition of this virtual program at the high school level helps us equip students for not only a successful high school career but a successful career beyond their years with us. Opportunities available through this new endeavor will provide offerings to our high school students, regardless of the school they attend, in excess of anything that’s ever been available before now.”

Included in V.I.P. are a Biomedical Pathway and an Engineering STEM Pathway, 16 new dual enrollment courses through SOWELA, and additional high school offerings. With the addition of these courses, over 2,200 new seats are available to students.

These classes can boost student’s GPA and allow them to earn course credits that transfer over to Louisiana universities.

“The educational landscape is constantly evolving,” said Dr. Doug DeVillier, V.I.P. Coordinator. “If we want our students to remain successful, we must learn to change with it. A virtual setting has become second nature in the world around us. Adapting to new demands is the key to our success. We are excited about the opportunities that V.I.P. is going to offer our CPSB students.”

Similarly, the program that will be run at the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning will include three different groups of classes with different eligibility requirements.

Students can speak with their school counselor to learn more about the program.

Schedule requests for the next school year are due by April 11, 2022.

