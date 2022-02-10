Cowgirls gearing up for game one vs Texas Southern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s almost time to play ball and the Cowgirls are ready to get back in the swing of things.

“We’re all excited we’ve been preparing for this for a long time,” said junior outfielder Kaylee Lopez. “These next two days we’re just preparing ourselves for game day on Friday putting in the work so when game day comes, we’re relaxed and we’re just going out there and being ourselves.”

Being relaxed won’t be hard for junior outfielder Kaylee Lopez. The Cowgirl led the Pokes in batting average (.409), hits (61) and on-base percentage (.480) a season ago.

“I’m expecting myself to do well, but I’m also expecting myself just to carry on and do my thing play my game and stay within myself,” said Lopez.

In addition to what Lopez brings in the box, UL Lafayette transfer, Kendall Talley, will make her debut as a Cowgirl on Friday. She believes that good hitting and solid defense will be key when they play Texas Southern.

“I think when we take care of the ball, we are really good and when we hit, we hit really well so we just need to do our best to clean up the little things and all be on the same page, and we’ll be in really good,” said Talley.

Talley is among the handful of new starters on the McNeese roster who have plenty of production to replace, like their leading RBI hitters from last year— Cory McCrary and Haylee Brinlee.

“For us right now with so many new faces playing next to each other making sure all the work we did actually pays off and that we can play with some good speed next to each other,” said head coach James Landreneau. “It’s just to see if this team could play with a calmness, but aggressive at the same time.”

In terms of their recent success against the Lady Tigers, the McNeese Cowgirls beat them twice here at home last season during the Cowgirl Classic and they’ll be looking to keep that trend going this Friday at 6pm.

