C.J. McCollum to make debut for Pelicans Thursday against Miami

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off of Tuesday’s blockbuster trade, the New Orleans Pelicans say that C.J. McCollum and Tony Snell will make their debuts Thursday night in the Smoothie King Center against the visiting Miami Heat.

Larry Nance Jr., the third player acquired in a trade that sent Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, and Didi Louzada to Portland, will be sidelined as he is expected to have surgery related to knee soreness.

The landmark trade is expected to boost and balance a Pelicans team that is currently on a four-game win streak and fighting for better postseason seeding while currently holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

This season, McCollum is averaging 20.5 ppg. and 4.5 asts. per game. The guard is also has a blistering shooting average of 43.6 from the field and 38.4 from 3-point range this season.

In his 8th year in the NBA, McCollum brings a skill set at the guard position to a frontcourt-focused roster that features Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas, rookie Herb Jones, and eventually Zion Williamson.

