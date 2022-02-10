50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Kinder

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sherman Houston Road and Kinder Cemetery Road in Allen Parish.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called to respond to the crash around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2022.

Their investigation showed that the driver of a Hyundai Genesis was traveling west on Sherman Houston Road when, for unknown reasons, the driver failed to yield at a stop sign, traveled through the intersection, and struck a tree. The crash ejected the driver and caused their vehicle to catch fire.

The driver received fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The Allen Parish Coroner’s office has yet to identify them.

Louisiana State Police say factors that led to the fatal crash include the driver’s speed and that they were not wearing a seat belt.

