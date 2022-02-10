50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Alabama adds former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to staff

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.(Jared Wickerham | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide have added former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger to their staff according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz. Mettenberger will serve as an analyst according to Zenitz.

The former Tiger quarterback played from 2011-2013 and passed for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 61.2% of his passes. Mettenberger was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time as a Titan from 2014-2015 Mettenberger started 10 games, while completing 60.3% of his passes, for 2,347 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tennessee would later waive the former Tiger in May 2016 and would later be picked up by the San Diego Chargers, he was then released in August 2016.

Mettenberger was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and remained with them for the 2016 season, but did not appear in a game, he was later released in May 2017. He spent time Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas (No. 6)
Gavin Dugas to wear the coveted No. 8 for LSU baseball
Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Burrow surprises high school coach with Super Bowl tickets
McNeese Softball
Cowgirls gearing up for game one vs Texas Southern