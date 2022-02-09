50/50 Thursdays
Vietnam veteran pleads for help to rebuild his hurricane ravaged house

Reggie Fontenot says he has not been able to get his home inspected to possibly qualify for enough money to rebuild his home.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There are still plenty of people in the Lake Area who have not recovered from the hurricanes of 2020.

One is Reggie Fontenot who, 18 months later, appears to be at square one.

Fontenot is beyond frustrated at what he’s been through for the last year and a half. It’s a familiar story since the storms: those with too much damage to afford fixing it themselves, but allegedly not enough to qualify for assistance.

Fontenot lives in one room of his 85-year-old mother’s house in Lake Charles.

He cannot understand why he cannot get the help he needs to rebuild his house on Ling Road.

“Here’s my kitchen. My front door is here. There’s your side wall, your back wall, and the ceiling, the roof, which is gone, and it’s been gone for a year and a half,” he says, showing a photo.

Though he says FEMA gave him nearly $8000 dollars to repair his home, he says he wouldn’t know where to begin with that amount of money. He says he’s saved the money.

“No one will come out and look at my damage. They going to assess it over the phone. And I tell them everything that was damaged. And they said, well that’s not extensive damage. I have no roof! What do you call extensive?” he said/

After the May flood, he says an inspector did come to his house but wouldn’t go inside because of COVID protocols.

“But there’s nobody living in the house. It’s an empty house, flooded, everything else. You can’t go in? I don’t even live there anymore. ‘I can’t go in because of COVID,’” Fontenot said, quoting the inspector.

And he says when he recently contacted Restore Louisiana - he was told he doesn’t qualify for the assistance program because FEMA determined he didn’t have major damage.

“There’s nothing but sky...nothing but sky up here,” showing a photo from his house.

FEMA’s people say they will give Fontenot’s information to their “individual assistance program” to see what help can perhaps be provided. We’ll let you know if we get an update.

