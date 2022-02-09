SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2022.

Rosina Marie Comeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); out of state detainer.

Bernice Woodrow Adams, 53, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cody James Thibodeaux, 33, Lake Charles: Mirrors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Samuel Glenn Barker, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Melchezideck Jerome Simon Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice; failure to signal while turning.

Jacarey Glenn Black, 33, Welsh: Probation detainer.

Deneres Jerome Handy, 29, Carencro, LA: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Nicholas James Greer, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Stanford Wynn Arvie, 53, Lake Charles: Mischief; theft under $1,000.

Joseph Bruce Mercer, 36, Merryville: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.

Matt Earl Thomas Rubin, 39, Westlake: Federal detainer.

Buddy Keith Myers, 27, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; federal detainer.

Dexter Jemone Allen, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of or dealing in illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges).

Daniel Paul Doucet, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jaquaileen Latrail Victorian, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.

