Spotting COVID in children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Health says the threat of COVID-19 infections has increased in children with this latest omicron surge. And while a local pediatrician says we might be coming down from the spike they say you shouldn’t let your guard down just yet.

“This most recent wave of Omicron has been harder on kids,” says Dr. Kristin van Hook.

According to her, this variant has been far more transmissible among the younger generation than the previous variants.

Because of this, identifying the signs your child could be infected is important so you know when to keep them home.

“Fever and then any type of respiratory symptoms. So a cough or if they’re congested. Some kids have felt just sort of kind of run down. Maybe they’re a little crankier than usual. They’re going to bed a little bit earlier. Anything that would make you think they’re ill.”

For prevention, she recommends getting a vaccine especially if you know that your child or you could be subject to a large gathering in the coming weeks.

“There’s still a little bit of time to get vaccinated before Mardi Gras rolls around. So, if you haven’t done that yet, that’s a great way to protect yourself. And then using what has become common sense. You know, wearing a mask if you’re indoors or staying home if you’re ill.”

Dr. Hook recommends that everyone 5 and older get vaccinated.

“They are, again, incredibly safe. I don’t have any hesitation recommending them.”

