IRS to offer taxpayer assistance in Lake Charles Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will provide face-to-face assistance at its Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center during special hours Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center is located at 2829 Fourth Ave.

No appointment is required, the IRS said. Visitors can walk in for the following services:

Advance Child Tax Credit information and help

Online account assistance

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) renewal

IRS identity theft victim assistance

Payments (check or money order only)

Refunds

Tax law questions

Transcripts and forms.

The IRS is following CDC guidelines for COVID-19, and availability may change without notice. The IRS recommends that visitors check availability HERE to assure that the office will be open.

Visitors are required to wear face masks, and social distancing protocols will be followed at this event, according to the IRS.

To arrive prepared, individuals should bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITIN numbers for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address

An email address

Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Foreign language interpreters will also be available, according to the IRS. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

If someone has a question(s) about a tax bill or an IRS audit, or needs help resolving a tax problem, they will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, the individual will receive a referral for these services. Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to assist with issues that meet certain criteria, according to the IRS.

If help is needed with preparing a tax return, individuals can locate the nearest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) site by using the IRS.gov VITA Locator Tool or calling 800-906-9887 to get free tax return preparation. Before going to a VITA or TCE site, residents can see Publication 3676-B for services provided and check out What to Bring to ensure they have all the required documents and information. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000. To find a site operated by AARP Tax-Aide, taxpayers can visit the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

