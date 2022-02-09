FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer nights ahead, plenty of sunshine to end the week

With clear skies and light winds we can expect a nice evening to grill out (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have seen an absolutely gorgeous afternoon as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 60′s close to 70 for our highs. Our colder starts are going to take a temporary break as well with some slightly warmer nights in the forecast through Saturday before our next round of changes arrives, but in between our warmer afternoons look to continue with low rain chances.

Temperatures cool through the evening and overnight (KPLC)

For those that may have plans this evening, whether it be outdoors or indoors the weather looks to be of no concern as we see mostly clear skies. Our winds have changed to a more westerly direction today and that has allowed a little more moisture to return and that in turn will mean a warmer night ahead. You may want to grab the light jacket or coat this evening as temperatures slowly cool into the middle 50′s through the early evening before we fall back into the upper 40′s by late evening. AS you get ready top head out the door on Thursday we may have a few more clouds in place as a system works its way to our south with lower 40′s along and south of I-10 with upper 30′s for areas inland thanks to less cloud cover. Highs will remain on the mild side however as many areas once again reach the upper 60′s with inland zones pushing the 70 degree mark with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours. High pressure won’t be going anywhere through the end of the week and that will mean our nice weather continues to stick for the weekend ahead.

We'll see warmer weather to end the week, before cooler weather for the weekend (KPLC)

Looking at Friday and the weekend as a whole we are watching for plenty of sunshine and nice afternoons through Saturday before we focus our attention on a cold front arriving for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Highs on Friday remain fairly steady with most areas in the upper 60′s with a slightly cooler afternoon for Sunday with highs reaching in the lower to middle 60′s. Cloud cover will continue to increase for Saturday as a front nears the region, but that doesn’t look to bring much in the way of showers and storms as it will be loosing its steam. What it will do though is bring cooler weather for Sunday as highs drop some 10-15 degrees with many struggling to make it out of the 50′s for our highs. Thankfully the cooler weather will be short lived as warmer weather looks to make a return for much of next week.

A cold front looks to move through as we move into Saturday (KPLC)

Rain chances continue to remain on the low side as we don’t see any strong fronts making their way through, but as we head towards late next week a strong front looks likely and that has a better opportunity for showers and storms. Highs will stay fairly steady for the beginning of next week with highs reaching the middle to upper 60′s, and then we will turn our attention to a cold front by Thursday and that will bring the opportunity for showers and storms to end next week. Cooler weather looks to follow next weeks front, but we will have to keep an eye on that as we get closer. For now enjoy the wonderful weather ahead with plenty of sunshine.

No major swings in temperatures over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

