FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic February weather with afternoons near 70 through Friday

By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our frosty start quickly warms up thanks to another full day of sunshine. Highs reach the 70 degree mark each afternoon through Friday. A weekend cold front brings a blast of cold air back Saturday night, but only a very slim chance of rain and it moves through. The chill will be brief though as temperatures quickly warm back up into the 60s and 70s next week. Our next measurable rain chances hold off until late next week!

