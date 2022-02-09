First Alert Forecast: Dry weather pattern will continue for the rest of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw plenty of sunshine on our Tuesday here in Southwest Louisiana and get used to this weather pattern because it’s not going to change very much over the next couple of days! That means we’ll keep this nice weather in place at least for the next several days. Another cold front will approach the area by the weekend but it doesn’t look like it’s going to change things a whole lot and weather looks to be pretty limited with that front.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

