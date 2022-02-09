Feb. 8 #SWLAPreps high school scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
Iowa Head Coach Rob Melanson also won his 700th career game tonight
Basketball:
BOYS FINAL
Dequincy 48, Vinton 36
Iowa 53, LCCP 38
St. Louis 51, Westlake 45
Washington-Marion 77, Eunice 39
Notre Dame 50, Lake Arthur 42
New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 25
Starks 64, Hackberry 54
Jennings 74, South Beau 44
GIRLS FINAL
Merryville 54, Oberlin 42
Jennings 63, South Beau 53
Vinton 46, Dequincy 40
Hornbeck 63, Evans 51
Starks 46, Hackberry 36
East Beauregard 69, Hamilton Christian 49
Soccer:
BOYS
(1) Vandebilt Catholic 4, (9) Leesville 0
GIRLS
(2) St. Joseph’s 8, (7) Barbe 1
