Feb. 8 #SWLAPreps high school scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Iowa Head Coach Rob Melanson also won his 700th career game tonight

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

Basketball:

BOYS FINAL

Dequincy 48, Vinton 36

Iowa 53, LCCP 38

St. Louis 51, Westlake 45

Washington-Marion 77, Eunice 39

Notre Dame 50, Lake Arthur 42

New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 25

Starks 64, Hackberry 54

Jennings 74, South Beau 44

GIRLS FINAL

Merryville 54, Oberlin 42

Jennings 63, South Beau 53

Vinton 46, Dequincy 40

Hornbeck 63, Evans 51

Starks 46, Hackberry 36

East Beauregard 69, Hamilton Christian 49

Soccer:

BOYS

(1) Vandebilt Catholic 4, (9) Leesville 0

GIRLS

(2) St. Joseph’s 8, (7) Barbe 1

