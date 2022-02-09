Calcasieu Council on Aging’s Bingeaux Palace reopens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another lake area organization is making a come back after Hurricane Laura. Tuesday, the Calcasieu Council on Aging’s Bingeaux Palace reopened at a new location on 2030 Broad St.

“As you can see from the crowds, everybody is ecstatic,” Jacqueline Johnson said.

The balls are rolling again at the Calcasieu Council on Aging’s Bingeaux Palace. The charitable bingo hall has been operating temporarily in Vinton since Hurricane Laura.

“We closed after Hurricane Laura due to damage on our building,” executive director, Jacqueline Green said. “There was a bingo hall in Vinton that was not being used, so we leased that facility until we were about to come back home, so we can get out funds back generated.”

Opening for the first time again in Lake Charles, Green said the rebuild took roughly three months, but the anticipation has made it feel like a life time.

“This is our funding source to put back into our non-profit, so we are very happy to be back in Lake Charles and for the support of everyone that is here tonight, because this money goes directly back to programs, not anyone’s pocket,” Green said.

One of the Bingeaux Palace’s frequent players, Jacqueline Johnson, said she’s been looking forward to be playing a lucky card.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this, to make arrangements for stuff that’s conducive for the bingo hall for CCOA,” Johnson said. “We’ve been waiting a while.”

But, it’s a hobby of hers that’s not just about feeling lucky.

“My favorite part about bingo is the people,” Johnson said. “The diverse group of people, and it’s exciting. Any time you win money, it’s exciting”

The new facility is just temporary. The organization plans to move to another location by 2024.

