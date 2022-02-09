Bloody mary mix competition set to take place at Walk-On’s on Sunday

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bloody mary mix competition is set to take place at Walk-On’s in Lake Charles Sunday, Feb. 13, according to a recent press release.

Pit Boss BBQ Sauce, LLC, a Louisiana-based app, has partnered with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a bloody mary mix competition on Feb. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wolk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Lake Charles, according to the press release.

The press release said a “Louisiana native” has an opportunity to provide their recipe and win a contract with Pit Boss.

Pit Boss is currently working on its next product line, which is a bloody mary mix, and in keeping with the Cajun-certified brand, it would like to offer the opportunity to a Louisiana resident, according to the press release.

The press release said Pit Boss will be hosting a series of competitions across Louisiana.

A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Acadiana Veteran Alliance and the label will be dedicated to AVA’s list of Valor products that honors veterans, according to the press release.

The competitions in Lake Charles is open to six contestants on a first-come basis, according to the press release. The deadline to sign up for contestants is Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the press release.

The businesses have provided the following link for those wanting to compete.

