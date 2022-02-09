50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are on the scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles this morning, Feb. 9, 2022.

Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate the incident which occurred near the intersection of 12th St. and Common St.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

