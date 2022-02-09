50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan needs a name!

Infant orangutan at The Audubon Zoo.
Infant orangutan at The Audubon Zoo.(The Audubon Zoo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A baby orangutan at the Audubon Zoo is ready to get his name!

Handlers have waited since he was born on Christmas Eve to narrow down a selection of names, and now they want the public to help decide the winner.

Read more: The Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan shows signs of improvement

The names are as follows:

  • Rudy - short for Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in honor of the infant’s December 24 birthday and the name of Notre Dame football’s famous underdog who beat the odds
  • Roux - French for a reddish-brown like the color of an orangutan’s fur and the thickening base used to make gumbo
  • Maymuun - a name meaning fortunate, blessed, or one who thrives in Sumatra, the native habitat of Sumatran orangutans

And you can vote here. Voting closes on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

The infant’s team has been watching him 24/7 and bottle feeding him since he was born. His twin was stillborn. The zoo’s staff is still waiting on necropsy results to determine what happened.

A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb.

He spends most of his days getting to meet the rest of the orangutan group visually but still separated.

Due largely to the loss of habitat, Sumatran orangutans are listed as “critically endangered,” according to scientists at the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Orangutan infants in similar difficulty at other zoos have been reintroduced to parents sometimes at three or four months old. Assuming things go well, they will have some time together before the big public debut.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Faces of Change
Faces of Change: Celebrating Black History in SWLA
KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check
Jazz Fest 2022 lineup released
Jazz Fest 2022: The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie among headliners
(Source: Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana)
2022 Mardi Gras Events
Where to get a COVID test in SWLA
COVID Testing Sites