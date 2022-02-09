50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is one way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day that your Valentine has never seen before.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.

You have probably never seen one before, because they are incredibly rare.

Black diamonds contain osbornite, which is found in meteorites. It is believed that these gems come from outer space.

This diamond is called The Enigma.

Its shape was inspired by the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Hamsa, which means five in Arabic. It is thought to protect the person who wears one.

Sticking with the five motif, The Enigma is also 555.55 carats.

Any diamond of that size would set you back a lot, but black diamonds have been known to sell for more than $13,000 per carat.

Sotheby’s thinks The Enigma will go for about $6.8 million.

There is good news for bitcoin billionaries: The auction house will accept cryptocurrency as payment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S....
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
Spotting COVID in children
Spotting COVID in children
The competitions in Lake Charles is open to six contestants on a first-come basis, according to...
Bloody mary mix competition set to take place at Walk-On’s on Sunday