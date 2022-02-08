50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Venezuaelan court upholds Citgo Six prison terms

(kplc)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Venezuelan appeals court has upheld the prison terms of six former Citgo oil executives, including two with ties to the lake area, according to published reports.

The decision was handed down late Friday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The men were sentenced in November of 2020 but have been imprisoned in Venezuela since being summoned to a meeting there in 2017. No other details have been released regarding the ruling.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weather ahead with warmer afternoons each day; next cold front arrives Saturday
Months and sometimes even years go into wedding planning, but all of those plans could be...
VIDEO: Supply chain issues affecting wedding plans
Many of the houses have only the remnants of blue roof tarps that were put in place to stop...
VIDEO: Residents complain public housing at St. Mary Drive still needs hurricane repairs