Venezuaelan court upholds Citgo Six prison terms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Venezuelan appeals court has upheld the prison terms of six former Citgo oil executives, including two with ties to the lake area, according to published reports.

The decision was handed down late Friday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The men were sentenced in November of 2020 but have been imprisoned in Venezuela since being summoned to a meeting there in 2017. No other details have been released regarding the ruling.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.