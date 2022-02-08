50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 7, 2022.

Kilee J’on Fuller, 20, Bossier City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense DWI.

Calista Mae Burlison, 21, Chandler, OK: Instate detainer (2 charges).

James Dale Crooks, 57, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

John Anthony Guidry, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Samuel Christian Blackmon, 51, DeRidder: Obscenity.

Dennis Wayne Hebert, 48, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Phillip Darren Alvarado, 57, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.

Kyle John Singer, 28, Austin, TX: Federal detainer.

Cindy Gale Struble, 46, Sulphur: Cruelty to the infirm.

Michael Ryan Heape, 22, Westlake: Pornography involving juveniles.

Sandy Nicole Deleon, 28, McAllen, TX: Vehicular homicide.

Brandon Chase Gee, 37, Vinton: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Angelia Nicole Laughlin, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; forgery; bank fraud; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; out of state detainer.

Jasper Milo Robertson, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges); possession of an illegally transferred weapon.

Tyler Lee Carter, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; ale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges); possession of an illegally transferred weapon.

Tommie Joseph Beason, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register a sex offender.

Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Concept of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

