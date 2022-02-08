50/50 Thursdays
Some parts of Sulphur to be placed under precautionary boil advisory Wednesday

Some residents and businesses will experience no water to low water pressure, according to the...
Some residents and businesses will experience no water to low water pressure, according to the city.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - In a " target="_blank">Facebook post Tuesday, the City of Sulphur announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, the city will be repairing a water leak, placing some areas under a precautionary boil advisory.

The city said the following will be affected:

· Garth Drive

· West Scott Drive

· South Scott Drive

· Louis Alleman Parkway

Some residents and businesses will experience no water to low water pressure, according to the city.

