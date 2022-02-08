Some parts of Sulphur to be placed under precautionary boil advisory Wednesday
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - In a, the City of Sulphur announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, the city will be repairing a water leak, placing some areas under a precautionary boil advisory.
The city said the following will be affected:
· Garth Drive
· West Scott Drive
· South Scott Drive
· Louis Alleman Parkway
Some residents and businesses will experience no water to low water pressure, according to the city.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.