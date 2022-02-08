Some parts of Sulphur to be placed under precautionary boil advisory Wednesday

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - In a " target="_blank">Facebook post Tuesday, the City of Sulphur announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, the city will be repairing a water leak, placing some areas under a precautionary boil advisory.

The city said the following will be affected:

· Garth Drive

· West Scott Drive

· South Scott Drive

· Louis Alleman Parkway

Some residents and businesses will experience no water to low water pressure, according to the city.

