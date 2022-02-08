Residents complain public housing at St. Mary Drive still needs hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Those who live in one of Lake Charles’ oldest public housing complexes complaining about worsening living conditions.

Calcasieu Police Juror Mike Smith says he’s heard from residents on a wide range of complaints stemming from hurricane damage.

Many houses are vacant, due to hurricane damage. But families live in some of the structures. And now some complain of mold, mildew and rats in the walls brought on by the storms.

Smith says he’s heard from about seven residents.

“We have houses that still have the blue tarps on them, leaky roofs, mold, mildew, rats. All type of rodent infestations. So, we’re trying to get those things corrected,” said Smith.

Smith says he’s especially concerned about children who live in the houses.

“Young kids are experiencing headaches and going through a bottle of Tylenol every week to make the kids feel better. I feel no one should have live in this kind of conditions,” said Smith.

Smith says he’s writing to HUD (U.S. Housing and Urban Development) to make sure this area gets its fair share of money.

Lake Charles Housing Director Ben Taylor says the complex was built in the fifties on an old mill pond where they’d float logs; and says he wishes they could tear it down.

But Taylor says they’ll have to make repairs rather than new construction.

He says they’re getting insurance money and FEMA reimbursement funds and hope to see progress in a couple of months.

Also, Taylor says anyone against living there due to conditions can contact the Housing Authority to receive a Section 8 voucher to live elsewhere. He says they can call the office at Golden Arms at 436-5088.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.