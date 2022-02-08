50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pelicans agree on big package deal for CJ McCollum, reports say

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a trade with the Portland Trailblazers, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans agreed to send Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks to the Portland Trailblazers. The Pelicans will receive CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, and Tony Snell.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)

The Blazers will acquire the 2022 first-round pick with protections. The pick comes to the Blazers if it lands between pick numbers 5-14. If it doesn’t convey in 2022, the first-rounder kicks to the next year.

“There’s optimism a deal will be completed -- perhaps as soon as today -- but there’s still work to be done to reach an agreement,” Woj tweeted.

Pelicans have prioritized a high-level veteran guard for months now. The team pursued Kyle Lowry in summer free agency, among others.

SPORTS NEWS

Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

After Further Review: Five takes on Saints hiring Dennis Allen as new head coach

The franchise now aims to make a postseason appearance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second...
Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Gordon, left, awkwardly passes the ball behind him as Los...
Report: Pelicans, aggressive buyers at the deadline, eyeing Eric Gordon and several other potential trade targets
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum pushes the ball upcourt against the Sacramento Kings...
Report: Pelicans looking to land Blazers guard C.J. McCollum before trade deadline
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he...
Pelicans rookie Herb Jones added to Rising Stars roster All-Star weekend