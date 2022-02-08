Heartbeat Tour highlights SWLA artists online
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles and the Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana are offering an opportunity to help local artists gain exposure through an online community with the “Heartbeat Tour.”
The Heartbeat tour was launched two years ago to help show appreciation for local artists and how they enhance the cultural experience in our area. It allows residents to explore the works of local artists and support those that resonate with them.
Artists from Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, and Jeff Davis area are being invited to create a profile at www.VisitLakeCharles.org/Heartbeat. Categories include
- Painters
- Photographers
- Jewelry makers
- Sculptors
- Graphic Artists
- Pottery/Ceramics
- Woodworkers
- Metalworkers
- Muralists
- Glass artists
Participating artists who would like to update their Heartbeat Tour profile should contact Angie Manning at amanning@visitlakecharles.org.
