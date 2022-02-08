Heartbeat Tour highlights SWLA artists online

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles and the Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana are offering an opportunity to help local artists gain exposure through an online community with the “Heartbeat Tour.”

The Heartbeat tour was launched two years ago to help show appreciation for local artists and how they enhance the cultural experience in our area. It allows residents to explore the works of local artists and support those that resonate with them.

Artists from Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, and Jeff Davis area are being invited to create a profile at www.VisitLakeCharles.org/Heartbeat . Categories include

Painters

Photographers

Jewelry makers

Sculptors

Graphic Artists

Pottery/Ceramics

Woodworkers

Metalworkers

Muralists

Glass artists

Participating artists who would like to update their Heartbeat Tour profile should contact Angie Manning at amanning@visitlakecharles.org.

