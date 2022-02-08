50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Heartbeat Tour highlights SWLA artists online

Heartbeat Tour highlights SWLA artists online
Heartbeat Tour highlights SWLA artists online(Visit Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles and the Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana are offering an opportunity to help local artists gain exposure through an online community with the “Heartbeat Tour.”

The Heartbeat tour was launched two years ago to help show appreciation for local artists and how they enhance the cultural experience in our area. It allows residents to explore the works of local artists and support those that resonate with them.

Artists from Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, and Jeff Davis area are being invited to create a profile at www.VisitLakeCharles.org/Heartbeat. Categories include

  • Painters
  • Photographers
  • Jewelry makers
  • Sculptors
  • Graphic Artists
  • Pottery/Ceramics
  • Woodworkers
  • Metalworkers
  • Muralists
  • Glass artists

Participating artists who would like to update their Heartbeat Tour profile should contact Angie Manning at amanning@visitlakecharles.org.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Friends and family are mourning the tragic loss of a fire chief’s son. 20-year-old Logan...
Dequincy firefighter laid to rest
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weather ahead with warmer afternoons each day; next cold front arrives Saturday
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2022