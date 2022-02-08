50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies

Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson(WVUE-TV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is suing her neighbors over an attack that killed one of her pets, according to a new lawsuit filed in New Orleans Civil District Court.

The suit recalls Benson walking her two Yorkies when her neighbors’ unleashed dogs, a mixed German pointer and a border collie, “suddenly and without warning” charged.

Miss Lucy, one of two Yorkies adopted by Benson, was “literally torn apart” in the attack, the suit claims. Master Petey, Benson’s other pet, was badly injured but survived.

In the suit, Benson says Andre and Caroline Robert could have prevented the attack if they had properly secured the dogs in their yard or had them on leashes for walks. She also alleges the couple and their son failed to do anything to stop the attack.

Attorneys say the same dogs also attacked her housekeeper and her neighbors and had “violent tendencies.”

The neighbors’ dogs have since been euthanized.

Andre Robert was cited for not having a proper fence or leash. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,250, which he has yet to pay, the suit concludes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Oakdale residents said this petition is not just about Mayor Gene Paul, it’s about the future...
Some Oakdale residents file recall petition against mayor
Oakdale residents said this petition is not just about Mayor Gene Paul, it’s about the future...
VIDEO: Some Oakdale residents file recall petition against mayor
Friends and family are mourning the tragic loss of a fire chief’s son. 20-year-old Logan...
VIDEO: DeQuincy firefighter laid to rest
In other states, some are reporting an ulterior motive where the salesperson is scoping out...
Concerns rise about integrity of door-to-door salespeople