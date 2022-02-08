Former Judge David Painter dies at 84

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Judge David Painter has died at age 84.

Painter served as judge in the 14th Judicial District Court from 1996 until 2000. He then served in the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal until 2014, when he retired.

Painter died Friday, Feb. 4.

Prior to serving as judge, Painter was on the Lake Charles City Council from 1983 until 1995 - serving as acting mayor for six months.

His legal career spanned 52 years.

In a Facebook post Monday, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter referred to Painter as a “legend” and someone who was “Lake Charles.”

“Becky and I are very sorry to hear about the passing of Judge David Painter. Judge Painter was a legend, one of those men who, to me, just was “Lake Charles,” Hunter said.

Painter's obituary can be found HERE.

