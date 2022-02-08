FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weather ahead with warmer afternoons each day; next cold front arrives Saturday
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunny afternoons will continue through the end of the workweek with highs closer to 70 by Thursday and Friday. The next cold front moves in Saturday with a slight chance of rain and brief shot of cold air pushing in Sunday. Warmer temperatures quickly on the return again by early next week.
