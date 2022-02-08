Cowgirls carry momentum into three game road strech

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After dropping their first two conference games, the Cowgirls have won four of their last five and have built up a head of steam heading into the back half of their conference schedule.

“It gives us confidence. I think we were already confident as far as what we could accomplish as a team,” said Head Coach Lynn Kenndy. “I think at the same time we are motivated to be better, and I think we keep talking about that as a team as well. it’s not... you know in the first year, first-year coaching staff, first-year players together, you know sometimes you get caught in that rebuilding mode, we don’t want to be that, we want to win now, and we had to change our mental approach going into conference season and I don’t think we started outright but I think now that we are getting it, we are one of the teams to beat in the conference.”

McNeese has continued to improve over the past five games, resulting in those wins. That improvement continued vs. Northwestern State as they won the rebounding battle by 16. It’s a spot they’ve struggled with in conference play.

“We have shown improvements in all areas,” said Head Coach Lynn Kenndy. “Especially I loved our rebounding presence this last game and made a big difference from Thursday night to Saturday night and so we have to have that continued going into this week into Thursday nights game, that’s going to be the main emphasis for us is rebounding the basketball.”

McNeese looks to keep it rolling on Thursday when they travel to face a Southeastern team they fell to by just one point a week prior.

