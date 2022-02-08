Cowboys’ tweak in the offense earns win over NSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming into their four-game homestand, McNeese hoops was hoping to gain some momentum, instead dropped three of four. The bright side is those three losses all came by 10 points or fewer, and the fix is in the details.

“Southeastern here when we lost, they went to a zone in the second half,” said Head Coach John Aiken. “We drew up the most basic zone offense play you can possibly run, and Collin and Zach are on the backside of the zone, wide open, and instead we shoot it on the first side because they went under, well that’s a teaching moment. Unfortunately, teaching moments in the midst of a game can sometimes get you beat. Against Northwestern, they went to a 2-3 zone again, well this time we went to the same exact action, didn’t change anything, we just changed who had the ball and we get Zach a wide-open three in the corner.”

That slight change was getting the ball in the hands of fifth-year senior Kellon Taylor. Having the most experienced players running the offense is a trend among the teams McNeese has lost to and that sit on top of the standings.

“You look at the games we have lost, Nicholls, New Orleans and Southeastern, all three of those teams have two fifth-year guards in their backcourt,” said Aiken. “If you saw what we did against Northwestern was we put the ball in the hands of our fifth-year senior, in KT’s hands at the end of the game and he became kind of like a pseudo-point guard instead of just going to the post up stuff we do with him, we ran the offense with him at the one the last two and a half minutes.”

With those lessons learned, The Pokes head into the back half of their conference schedule just a game and a half out of the second seed for the Southland tournament which would earn a double-bye.

“Now we get to take that on the road, we get to face these four teams that we just played here again,” said Aiken. “So we will be able to dive in pretty quickly, and a big week for us, big couple days of prep here and got to go figure out how to get one on the road.”

The Cowboys currently sit in fifth place in the Southland and have three straight road contests starting with Southeastern on Thursday as they look to make up some ground.

