Concerns rise about integrity of door-to-door salespeople

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are parish-wide ordinances in place to protect you and your home when it comes to door-to-door salespeople.

In other states, some are reporting an ulterior motive where the salesperson is scoping out neighborhoods to see where they can steal from.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said he hasn’t received any recent reports of salespeople scamming residents or burglarizing homes in the parish, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen here.

One Calcasieu resident was concerned after they said they had an unusual stranger at their door claiming to be a “new neighbor” and was carrying a bottle of soap.

“I think we always need to be wary of people in the neighborhood working that could be casing out homes and things like that,” Mancuso said. “Certainly, if they’re up to no good, it is a mechanism for them to see who’s home during the day and who’s not at home.”

Mancuso said there are specific rules about soliciting in accordance with the parish that fall under an ordinance and that you have the right to ask to see someone’s permit when they come to your door.

“And if they’re truly wanting to sell something to you, then they’ll be willing to do that,” Mancuso said.

The sheriff advises residents to be cautious when answering the door to strangers, especially, when it comes to letting them inside your home.

“It’s your house. It’s your rules,” Mancuso said. “If they keep knocking and knocking and knocking and you’re not going to answer the door, I would suggest you call 911 and let one of your local law enforcement agencies come and ask them to politely leave.”

Again, he said in any case you feel uncomfortable or the person won’t leave, to then call the law enforcement immediately.

