Aifuwa’s double-double leads No. 14 LSU past Ole Miss

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (19-4, 7-3 SEC) held on for a big road win against Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC) 65-62 on Monday, Feb. 7 in their first game in over a week.

The Tigers were led by Faustine Aifuwa who scored 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds. Senior guard Khayla Pointer also added 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her second triple-double of the season.

Alexis Morris scored 17 for the Tigers and hit the lone three pointer for LSU.

LSU led as many as 12 points late in the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss fought back and got the game down to five points with 1:38 left to play. However, LSU was able to knockdown some free throws down the stretch to hold on to the win.

The Tigers improved to 4-2 on the road and 2-2 on the road in Southeastern Conference play with their two losses coming to Florida and Arkansas.

Projected top five pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, Shakira Austin scored 11 points with eight rebounds.

LSU will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a Top 20 matchup against No. 17 Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

