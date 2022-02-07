US Quidditch to hold Regional Championship Tournament in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - US Quidditch (USQ) will be holding its Southwest Regional Tournament for clubs and collegiate divisions in Lake Charles this month.

Based on the fictional sport popularized by the Harry Potter series, Quidditch was officially organized as a contact sport in 2005 and is currently played in over 39 countries.

Approximately 12 teams with 200 participants total will be competing for the chance to be named champions from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 - 20, 2022, at LaGrange Soccer Park on 200 W. School St.

“We are very excited to host our Southwest Regional Championship in Lake Charles,” said Laura Porth, director of events and partnerships for USQ. “Our partners at Visit Lake Charles have been very welcoming and eager to host our teams. This is the first time we are hosting a regional championship here, and we are thrilled to showcase quidditch to a new city. With this tournament being our first Southwest Championship in two years, we know our teams are ready to compete for the regional title, and Lake Charles is the perfect host city for this event to take place.”

Admission to the tournament is free but USQ encourages attendees to RSVP HERE. You can also choose to support USQ by donating a voluntary admission fee.

For more information on the tournament, you can visit www.usquidditch.org where you can find specifics on the divisions or how to volunteer.

