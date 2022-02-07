50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

US Quidditch to hold Regional Championship Tournament in Lake Charles

US Quidditch to hold Regional Championship Tournament in Lake Charles
US Quidditch to hold Regional Championship Tournament in Lake Charles(US Quidditch)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - US Quidditch (USQ) will be holding its Southwest Regional Tournament for clubs and collegiate divisions in Lake Charles this month.

Based on the fictional sport popularized by the Harry Potter series, Quidditch was officially organized as a contact sport in 2005 and is currently played in over 39 countries.

Approximately 12 teams with 200 participants total will be competing for the chance to be named champions from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 - 20, 2022, at LaGrange Soccer Park on 200 W. School St.

“We are very excited to host our Southwest Regional Championship in Lake Charles,” said Laura Porth, director of events and partnerships for USQ. “Our partners at Visit Lake Charles have been very welcoming and eager to host our teams. This is the first time we are hosting a regional championship here, and we are thrilled to showcase quidditch to a new city. With this tournament being our first Southwest Championship in two years, we know our teams are ready to compete for the regional title, and Lake Charles is the perfect host city for this event to take place.”

Admission to the tournament is free but USQ encourages attendees to RSVP HERE. You can also choose to support USQ by donating a voluntary admission fee.

For more information on the tournament, you can visit www.usquidditch.org where you can find specifics on the divisions or how to volunteer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Lake Arthur to shut off water today to repair broken line
McNeese holds 2022 Spring Expo
Sunrise Interviews - McNeese holds 2022 Spring Expo
Carboline
Carboline in Lake Charles recognized by Louisiana Economic Development
Months and sometimes even years go into wedding planning, but all of those plans could be...
Supply chain issues affect wedding plans