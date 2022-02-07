SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 6, 2022.

Casey Grant Reynolds Jr., 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse; out of state detainer.

Michael Guillory Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Battery; theft under $1,000.

Spencer Charles Blank, 32, Boca Roton, FL: Domestic abuse; disturbing the peace.

Taylor Christine Bourque, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; disturbing the peace.

Ross William Ramsey, 18, Longville: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Garrett Lane Jensen, 20, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Olen Garrie, 42, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner.

Franklin Roosevelt Ridgeway, 59, Mobile, AL: Possession of a Schedule V drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, Prichard, AL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug.

Dominic Jermaine Winbush, 32, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle while under suspension; broken headlamps; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; third offense DWI; instate detainer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.