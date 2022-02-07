Supply chain issues affect wedding plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Months and sometimes even years go into wedding planning, but all of those plans could be ruined at the last minute thanks to supply chain issues and delays, affecting everything from dresses to flowers and cake.

Local wedding planners are now urging brides to have backup plans for their big day. If you’re planning to head to the chapel, you may need to plan early and extra.

Beth Dawdy with Treasures of Marilyn’s says it’s important for brides to have an open mind, and be flexible if things go wrong at the last minute.

“We’re trying to help brides plan their wedding, or re-plan their wedding, or continually have a plan- b for everything,” said Dawdy.

She says everything’s not coming up roses for some couples, thanks to supply chain issues.

“You want to be able to say ‘I promise you can have this exotic flower, and I’m gonna make sure that happens. however, with COVID and everything, that might not be able to happen,” said Dawdy.

Her advice- have a backup plan so the supply chain won’t put a damper on your big day.

This month is also popular for weddings, thanks to the unique anniversary dates.

“I have a 2/22/22 wedding, I have a 2/12/22 wedding, I can’t even say enough 2′s,” said Dawdy.

Although this weekend’s cold weather, and any other unprecedented freezes this month could present yet another roadblock.

“It’s Valentines, we’re going through a big freeze right now so there’s a lot of flowers that aren’t gonna be available,” said Dawdy.

Also, saying “yes to the dress” may take longer than usual.

Rhinestone Runway owner Vicky Huber says there’s shipping delays caused by many different factors.

“We’ve noticed with some of our companies that fabrics are running out. they’re having different trouble getting things through, some of the orders haven’t arrived, we’re waiting for things to come through customs, and for shipments to come through,” said Huber.

Even though some local bridal shops like Rhinestone Runway have racks and racks of dresses, Huber says if you’re looking for something unique and tailored to you, get in as early as possible for a fitting.

“You just don’t settle with what’s on the rack, you want to be able to get exactly what you’re looking for,” said Huber.

Dawdy says many of the weddings she has seen recently are much smaller than they used to be, as couples are thinking about COVID restrictions, and working to keep their guests safe and healthy.

