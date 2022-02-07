50/50 Thursdays
Sports radio station expanding into Lake Charles

The Game begins broadcasting on 104.1 (KLCJ) in Lake Charles on Monday.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette sports radio station is expanding into Lake Charles, owner Delta Media Corporation announced Monday.

The Game, which broadcasts on 103.7 (KWLB) in Lafayette, begins broadcasting on 104.1 (KLCJ) in Lake Charles on Monday.

“We have long wanted to expand our station into Lake Charles,” THE GAME’s Brand Manager Raymond Partsch III said in a statement. “The Lake Charles area is filled with some of the most passionate sports fans in the state. We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to give those residents live and local sports talk and live sports to enjoy.”

Local sports shows broadcast on The Game include RP3 & Company, from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., Footenotes with Kevin Foote, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., and the Jordy Hultberg Show, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Delta Media said The Game is the local affiliate for LSU and the Houston Astros.

