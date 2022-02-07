50/50 Thursdays
Sports betting and Super Bowl scams to watch out for

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us are excited to see the Cincinnati Bengals play in the Super Bowl and have already started placing bets on sports betting websites. But as the big day quickly approaches, fraudsters are looking to score financial touchdowns.

Carmen Million, the President and CEO of South Central Better Business Bureau is warning you about fake sports betting sites going into the weekend.

She said Super Bowl weekend is usually when publishers clearinghouse does their big giveaway.

Million said to be on guard and to not pay upfront fees to claim a prize. No legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask you to pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve your chances of winning.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

